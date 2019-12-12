Man accused of killing grandmother at their home

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been arrested on charges that he killed his grandmother, the state attorney general's office said.

Patrick Irish, 42, is accused of second-degree murder in the death Wednesday of his grandmother, 88-year-old Aline Irish, at the Sandown home where they lived. An autopsy shows that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Patrick Irish is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police say anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact state police.