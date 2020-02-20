Man accused of killing former brother-in-law at credit union

BOAZ, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama man is accused of killing his former brother-in-law during a confrontation at a credit union office, police said.

Jossie Cheyenne Bowen, 26, of Boaz is charged with murder in the slaying of Colton Craig McKinney, 30, of Crossville, according to a statement from Boaz police.

Bowen and his sister went to Family Security Credit Union on Tuesday to confront McKinney over a joint account he had with the woman, the statement said, and a dispute ended in gunfire that killed McKinney.

Bowen was arrested inside the credit union building with a gun in his pocket, The Gadsden Times reported. Police didn't release the name of the woman.

Court records weren't available Thursday to show whether Bowen had an attorney to speak on his behalf.