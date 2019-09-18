Man accused of killing DC dog walker to be held until trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man accused of stabbing a Washington, D.C., dog walker to death has been ordered to be held in jail until his trial.

News outlets report Judge Ronna L. Beck said Monday that the evidence against 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne is circumstantial, but enough to keep him in custody. Aregahegne is accused of killing 27-year-old Margery Magill late last month.

Police Detective Chad Leo testified that evidence appears to show the attack was unprovoked. Leo said detectives followed a trail of blood from the crime scene to Aregahegne's father's home, where they found bloody clothes and an empty knife package. DNA tests are pending, and there were no witnesses.

Aregahegne has a history of mental illness and has said he was at the crime scene, where he heard a "dark force."