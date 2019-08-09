Man accused of killing 4 pleads not guilty in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of killing four people at a North Dakota property management company has waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

A South Central Judicial District judge signed the waiver and plea Friday for Chad Isaak. The 45-year-old Washburn chiropractor is accused in the April 1 shooting and stabbing deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer and Bill and Lois Cobb, who were married.

Isaak lived in a mobile home park managed by the company.

Isaak was due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing and possible arraignment. Instead, a jury trial will be scheduled.

Mandan police have not identified a possible motive for the slayings in Mandan.