Man accused of kicking black child in Wichita is charged

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old man accused of kicking a 1-year-old black boy and shouting racial slurs in a Wichita grocery store has been charged with attempted aggravated battery.

Trace Riff made his first court appearance Monday after he was charged in the Dec. 23 incident.

The Wichita Eagle report s Riff is also charged with interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct. Witnesses told police Riff kicked the child as he was holding the hand of his 11-year-old sister. The toddler was not injured.

Riff was released from jail after the alleged kicking but was arrested again Thursday on drug charges. He was charged Monday in that case with possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing and abuse of toxic vapors.

Riff's family says he has a history of mental health and substance abuse problems.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com