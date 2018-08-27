Man accused of impersonating officer, raping housekeeper

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man posing as a police officer tried to extort his housekeeper of $10,000 and raped her when she refused to have sex.

The Republican newspaper reports 54-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested in Springfield Aug. 20 on charges including rape, extortion and impersonating a police officer. A bail hearing was scheduled for Monday.

According to police records, the Chicopee man told the 20-year-old victim her mother was about to be arrested, but he could make the case "go away" if she paid $15,000 to $20,000.

Authorities say Rodriguez offered to lower the price if she had sex with him and another man, and raped her when she refused. The victim told police Rodriguez was wearing a badge on his belt.

Rodriguez's lawyer has challenged the victim's account.

