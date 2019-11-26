Man accused of filming girls through hole in bathroom wall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of filming two girls through a hole in a bathroom wall.

The Exponent Telegram reports 45-year-old Oliver Wayne Matheny has been arrested and charged with felony use of minors in filming of sexually explicit conduct.

Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer says Matheny is accused of filming the girls without their knowledge or consent in September 2018. It’s unclear what led authorities to Matheny, who remained jailed Monday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The West Virginia State Police website says Matheny is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1993 of a sex offense against a child in Florida. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

