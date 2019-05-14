Man accused of fatally beating father makes plea deal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man accused of fatally beating his father is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday and be sentenced.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness says 31-year-old Flannery Kennedy-Meier made a deal and will plead guilty to attempted murder. He'd already pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the death of Mark Meier.

Kennedy-Meier was arrested Nov. 13, 2017, after police were called to an Iowa City residence and found the injured Meier. Officers say Kennedy-Meier had hit his father in the head with a weapon, causing a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Meier died of his injuries on Dec. 4, 2017, and an autopsy blamed the November beating.

