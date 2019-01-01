Man accused of disarming Montgomery police officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is accused of fighting and disarming a police officer who arrested him.

News agencies report that the Montgomery police officer was trying to arrest Marcus Searight on a trespassing charge, but he fought and injured the officer before being subdued Monday.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and disarming a law enforcement officer.

Police say the officer's injury was minor.

It was not immediately clear whether Searight had an attorney who could speak for him.