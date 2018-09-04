Man accused of beating girlfriend's dog to death

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with beating his girlfriend's dog to death.

Thirty-one-year-old Steven Severino, of Peabody, pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge Tuesday while being arraigned in Malden District Court.

Police in Everett arrested Severino on Monday after neighbors say they heard a dog yelping and what sounded like a dog being thrown against a structure. Authorities say the dog died after suffering a broken jaw and other serious injuries. A necropsy was planned to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say Severino denied hurting the dog.

Severino posted $150 bail and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 7.