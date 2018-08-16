Man accused of Iowa bar stabbings plans intoxication defense

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man accused of stabbing five people at a downtown bar intends to rely on defenses of intoxication and diminished responsibility.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 39-year-old Raul Millares Arias faces five felony counts of willful injury and one felony count of going armed with intent.

Police say Millares Arias had been asked to leave the bar July 4 before stabbing four men and one woman and attempting to stab a sixth person. Police say Millares Arias was chased out of the bar by a customer and then held for police by witnesses.

His attorney has asked for a psychiatrist or psychologist to examine Millares Arias "for any mental disease" present that day. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11, but the attorney is seeking to delay it.

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/