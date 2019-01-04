Man accused of Davenport slaying to go on trial next week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of a Davenport slaying.

Scott County District Court records say 37-year-old Deondra Thomas has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and weapons possession by a felon.

Officers sent to check a report of gunshots on the morning of June 9 found 46-year-old Jason Roberts suffering from bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Police say witnesses identified Thomas as the shooter.