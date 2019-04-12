Man accused in crash that killed 3 girls, woman due in court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother collecting trash along a highway in northwestern Wisconsin is due in court.

Twenty-two-year-old Colten Treu is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister last November, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up litter on Highway P in Lake Hallie. Treu is facing 11 criminal counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The four people killed in the crash were 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, both of Lake Hallie, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider, from Lafayette. A fifth person, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was injured.