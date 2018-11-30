Mall shooting suspects agrees on return to Alabama

This Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff Department shows Erron Martez Dequan Brown in Atlanta. Brown, of Bessemer was charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 22. 2018 shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Ala., according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. (Fulton County Sheriff Department via AP) less This Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff Department shows Erron Martez Dequan Brown in Atlanta. Brown, of Bessemer was charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 22. 2018 shooting ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mall shooting suspects agrees on return to Alabama 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — A man suspected in an Alabama mall shooting that resulted in police killing another black man on Thanksgiving agreed Friday to return home from Georgia to face charges.

Handcuffed and wearing a blue jail uniform, Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20, appeared emotionless during a brief hearing. He appeared to glance back at someone in the courtroom audience.

Brown, of Bessemer in suburban Birmingham, told Magistrate Judge Lillian Caudle he would voluntarily return to Alabama, where authorities now have 15 business days to remove him from the Fulton County jail.

Alabama officials did not indicate when Brown might arrive at the jail in Birmingham.

Court records aren't yet available to show whether Brown has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Federal marshals arrested Brown on an attempted murder charge Thursday near Atlanta. He is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a teenager who was wounded at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, just south of Birmingham.

Authorities say an officer responding to the scene at the mall fatally shot another armed black man, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., who was initially believed to be the shooter. Bradford's killing prompted demonstrations by protesters who say he was shot because he was black.

Bradford's family has retained a pathologist to perform an independent autopsy, the family's attorney said Friday.

A statement issued Friday by family attorney Ben Crump says the autopsy will "determine whether he was shot multiple times and if he was shot from the front or the back."

The statement said the autopsy results will be released to the media after they become available to the Bradford family.

Protests will continue over the police killing of Bradford, 21, organizers have said.

Bradford's funeral is set for Saturday at Birmingham's municipal auditorium. The Rev. Jesse Jackson will give the eulogy.