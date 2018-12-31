Mall shooting protesters at Alabama attorney general's home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group upset about the shooting death of a man by police at a mall gathered at the Alabama attorney general's neighborhood to protest his taking over the investigation.

News outlets said Sunday night the group went to the reported neighborhood of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The protesters were there about an hour before Montgomery police told them they needed a permit.

Twenty-one-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. was shot by a Hoover police officer responding to a shooting at a mall Nov. 22. Police say Bradford had a gun.

Another man has been charged with the original shooting that injured two people.

Marshall took over the investigation Dec. 13 because of a possible conflict of interest for District Attorney Danny Carr. Protesters want Carr to handle the case.