Malaysian ex-PM stepson to be charged with money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's anti-graft agency says it has detained Riza Aziz, the stepson of ex-premier Najib Razak and a Hollywood film producer, and will charge him with money laundering.

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission chief Latheefa Koya says Riza was picked up Thursday but has been released on bail. She said Riza will appear in court Friday to face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, but declined to give details.

Riza was quizzed last year by the agency over alleged theft and money-laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

U.S. investigators say Riza's company, Red Granite Pictures Inc., used money stolen from 1MDB to finance Hollywood films including Martin Scorsese-directed "The Wolf of Wall Street." Red Granite has paid the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims it benefited from the 1MDB scandal.