Malaysia to deport 4 Finns for distributing Christian items

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia is deporting four Finnish tourists and barring them from returning after they were detained for distributing Christian materials on a resort island in the Muslim-majority country.

The two women and two men, aged between 27 and 60, were arrested Nov. 20 at their hotel in northern Langkawi island.

Langkawi police chief Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim says the four have been handed over to the immigration department following a decision by public prosecutors to deport them. He said Tuesday they will also be blacklisted and that the attorney-general's office will send a letter to Finland's embassy to express displeasure over their conduct.

Proselytizing of Muslims, who comprise nearly two-thirds of Malaysia's 31 million people, by members of other religions is forbidden in Malaysia, although the reverse is allowed.