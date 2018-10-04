Malaysia ex-PM's wife to face money laundering charges

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak walks into courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Rosmah was arrested by the anti graft agency Wednesday and will face money laundering charges related to a graft scandal in the 1mdb state investment fund. less Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak walks into courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Rosmah was arrested by the anti graft agency ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The detained wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najjib Razak has arrived in court where she will face money laundering charges in a graft scandal at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Rosmah Mansor was detained by the anti-graft agency Wednesday after it questioned her a third time over alleged theft and money laundering at the fund.

Rosmah smiled and waved at reporters Thursday as she was escorted into the court building. The anti-graft agency has said she will face several for charges under the anti-money laundering act.

Najib also appeared at the court building Thursday for the management of his own corruption trial over the 1MDB scandal. He has pleaded not guilty and accused the government of seeking political vengeance. He faces trial next year.