Makoti man sentenced in break-in, fire at Minot restaurant

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Makoti man has been sentenced to serve 10 months in prison for breaking into a Minot restaurant and setting the business on fire after drinking at a bar.

Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony Frederick smashed a window at Gourmet Chef on Jan. 4, trashed the business, set it on fire and then rummaged through a vehicle outside. The business was forced to shut down for two days for cleanup and repairs.

The Minot Daily News reports Frederick pleaded guilty to three felonies including criminal mischief and endangering by fire, and authorities dropped a burglary count.

Frederick was ordered to pay nearly $44,000 in restitution to the restaurant and $1,350 in court costs.

