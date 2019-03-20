Mainer who's fighting extradition to Alaska is due in court

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who is wanted in Alaska to face a murder charge is returning to court.

Steven Downs, whose attorneys announced that he will fight extradition, is due Wednesday morning in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

Downs is charged with the sexual assault and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993, when Downs was a student and Sergie was a former student. The case went unsolved for years before Downs was by DNA.

Downs' defense lawyer has said Downs completely denies any involvement with the crime. Downs is a resident of Auburn, Maine.