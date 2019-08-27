Maine woman held on fugitive charge for fatal crash in Pa.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who failed to show up for her trial two months ago for a fatal crash in Pennsylvania is behind bars in her home state.

The Bangor Daily News reports that 30-year-old Stacey Clark, of Ellsworth, was arrested over the weekend when police pulled over a car in which she was a passenger. Clark waived the right to an extradition hearing on Monday.

Police say Clark was driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2017 when her car crashed into a utility pole in Nicholson Township, Pennsylvania. One of her passengers died.

Clark remained Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. Jail paperwork did not indicate if she has an attorney.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com