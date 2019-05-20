Maine man to be sentenced next month for brutal kick

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who kicked a man on the face while he was on his knees will remain free pending his sentencing next month for manslaughter.

Twenty-three-year-old Jonathan Limary is due to be sentenced on June 20 in Aroostook County Superior Court. A jury convicted him Friday evening.

Police say the victim, 44-year-old Jean Bragdon, had been fighting another man and witnesses say he was on the pavement trying to catch his breath when Limary kicked him.

Witnesses said Bragdon's knees and one or both hands were on the pavement. Limary testified he kicked Bragdon because he thought he was going to resume the fight.

His attorney argued the death was caused because of post-surgical complications. Prosecutors say the surgery wouldn't have been necessary if he hadn't been kicked.