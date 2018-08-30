Maine man convicted of threatening Swedish Embassy

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been convicted of making hundreds of vulgar and threatening phone calls to the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Eric Malmstrom was found guilty Monday of transmitting threatening interstate communications after a one-day trial.

Court records show Malmstrom, of Vinalhaven, started calling the embassy in September 2017 and sometimes called as much as 10 times a day.

Malmstrom threatened Swedish Embassy officials and their families, and said he wanted to attack the Swedish monarch with a knife.

Malmstom previously told police he felt the Swedish government ignored him on a previous visit to the country.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.