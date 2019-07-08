Maine man charged with attempted murder after shooting

SHIRLEY, Maine (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a garden center in northern Maine.

The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Department says a 29-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot Monday morning at North Pointe Farm and Garden in Shirley.

Troopers say they arrested 24-year-old Christopher Hallowell, of Bath, at gunpoint in Albion after his vehicle crashed about an hour later. He's charged with attempted murder; it's unknown if he has a lawyer.

Piscataquis County Chief Deputy Todd Lyford tells WABI-TV that the two knew each other, but it's not believed to be a domestic-related shooting.

Police say the victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.