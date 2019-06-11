Maine man accused of dragging deputy

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a Maine driver accused of dragging a sheriff's deputy to be held without bail.

WABI-TV reports that 37-year-old Brandon Harvey, of Glenburn, had several outstanding warrants out for violating conditions of release. A deputy leaned into the vehicle and tried to arrest him Sunday.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Department says Harvey, who was in the passenger seat, slid into the driver's seat and started driving, dragging the deputy. The deputy then managed to handcuff him to the steering wheel to stop him.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Saucier said the judge thought the incident was serious enough to hold Harvey without bail on Monday. It's unknown if Harvey has a lawyer.