Maine Police seek help in identifying body found in Leeds

LEEDS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police detectives are asking for help from the public in identifying a man whose body was found along a woods road in Leeds.

Police say the body was found about 5 p.m. Saturday by a couple on an all-terrain vehicle.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police describe the man as black and between the ages of 20 and 40. He was 5-feet, 9-inces tall (175 centimeters) and weighed 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

He had closely cropped hair on the side but long and curly on top with an L-shaped scar on his right arm. He was wearing black pants with a black pull over jacket.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the state police in Augusta.