Macomb County man sentenced in child sex case

GLENNIE, Mich. (AP) — A Macomb County man has been sentenced to up to 36 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges that he sexually assaulted a girl and secretly videotaped girls while they were in a bathroom in his northern Michigan cabin.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced this week that 54-year-old Michael Patrick Wolka pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct and other charges in Alcona County Circuit Court in June and was sentenced in late August.

The attorney general's office says the allegations stem from a 2016 trip that Wolka took with the three girls under the age of 13 to his cabin in the community of Glennie. The release says one girl was a relative and the other two were family friends.