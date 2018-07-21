Macau takes in 533 dogs after Asia's only race track shuts

BEIJING (AP) — Macau authorities have taken in more than 500 greyhounds abandoned following the closure of Asia's only legal dog-racing track.

The former Portuguese territory has been the only place in China where dog racing is legal. However, betting on dog races at Macau's Canidrome — a tradition of more than 50 years — soured after animal rights groups accused the stadium of mistreating the dogs and euthanizing ones that underperformed on the track. It was ordered closed on Saturday.

The Macau government says Canidrome faces legal measures under the Animal Protection Act for failing to move the dogs from their shuttered premises. Authorities found on the company's property 533 greyhounds, including a dozen suffering from skin disease and other conditions, and are now making arrangements for their care.