MCSO: Dead body ID'd, case being investigated as a homicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the body of a man found last weekend near State Route 303 and Glendale Avenue has been identified.

They say the body was that of 56-year-old Tim Lavaugn Harnack.

The body was discovered Saturday and sheriff's officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case yet and authorities didn't immediately say how Harnack died.