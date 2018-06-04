https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/MCSO-Dead-body-ID-d-case-being-investigated-as-12966848.php
MCSO: Dead body ID'd, case being investigated as a homicide
Published 5:45 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the body of a man found last weekend near State Route 303 and Glendale Avenue has been identified.
They say the body was that of 56-year-old Tim Lavaugn Harnack.
The body was discovered Saturday and sheriff's officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in the case yet and authorities didn't immediately say how Harnack died.
