Lying count dropped as Hawaii corruption trial begins

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are dismissing one count in an indictment on corruption-related charges against an ex-Honolulu police chief, his wife and two officers.

Prosecutors say it's to streamline a complex trial that's expected to last many weeks. Jury selection begins Monday.

Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former city deputy prosecutor, are accused of abusing police resources to conspire with officers to frame a man.

Prosecutors are dropping a charge of making false statements. Other charges including conspiracy and obstruction remain.

Louis Kealoha's attorney, Rustam Barbee, says the dismissal shows a lack of confidence in the case.

Kenneth Lawson, who teaches criminal law at the University of Hawaii and isn't involved with the case, says prosecutors want to present a powerful story without confusing jurors.