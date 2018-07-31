Lt. governor candidate takes break from trail to go on trial

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City councilman Jumaane (joo-MAH'-nee) Williams is taking a break from his insurgent campaign for lieutenant governor to go on trial at a criminal court in Manhattan.

He faces charges for blocking an ambulance during a protest over the detention of a prominent immigration rights activist in January.

The Democrat says he approaches his office as an "activist-elected official" and will challenge the status quo of state government if elected.

He launched his campaign to unseat incumbent Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul a few days after his arrest.

They face off in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13.

The trial over his actions at the protest is expected to conclude this week.