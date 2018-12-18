Louisiana teen identified in fatal crash during police chase

WESTWEGO, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have released the name of a 17-year-old who died in a wreck in a car being chased by police last week.

Westwego police told news outlets the teen was Zyonne Willis of New Orleans.

Lt. Eric Orlando said Willis was a passenger in a stolen car being chased by officers Friday.

The 16-year-old New Orleans boy driving the car has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, possession of stolen property and aggravated flight from an officer. His name has not been released.

An automated license-plate recognition camera spotted the camera entering Westwego. Orlando said officers tried to pull the car over but the driver fled.

He says the teen loss control of the car in Marrero and it was hit by a pickup truck.