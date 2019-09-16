Louisiana officials find spiked CBD sold in the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have encountered products marketed as delivering the cannabis extract CBD but that instead were spiked with synthetic marijuana.

As of April, laboratory testing by state police had found 14 gummy products that said they contained CBD but instead had the dangerous street drug.

The Associated Press gathered the results for an investigation into how some operators are capitalizing on the CBD boom by substituting synthetic marijuana for CBD.

That practice has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms. Unlike real CBD, synthetic marijuana gives an intense high.

In all, lab testing shows spiked edible or vape products marketed as CBD in at least 13 states.

Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.