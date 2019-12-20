Louisiana man indicted in letter carrier's death

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Louisiana man in the death of a man delivering mail.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said Thursday that a federal grand jury in Shreveport returned a three-count indictment against Michael Jarred Gentry, 32, of Shreveport for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, resulting in death.

Authorities arrested Gentry on June 22 in connection with the death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier. Gentry has been in custody since his arrest.

According to the indictment, Gentry shot and killed Williams, while Williams worked his mail delivery route. Investigators say there does not appear to have been a dispute between the two men prior to the shooting.

Gentry is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 9, fore U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby.

If convicted, Gentry faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge, 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and 10 years in prison for discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.