Louisiana man gets 7 years for heroin conspiracy

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A 33-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for being part of a heroin ring.

The U.S. attorney for Louisiana's Western District said in a news release Wednesday that Terrence Woods of Lafayette was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute controlled drugs.

Two co-defendants pleaded guilty in May and July to distributing heroin, and a third was convicted in August on a conspiracy charge.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Judge Dee Drell also ordered Woods to spend four years on supervised probation after he gets out of prison.