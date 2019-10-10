Louisiana candidate calls theft citation 'dirty politics'

BALL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayoral candidate says a criminal theft citation he received was due to a misunderstanding over a withdrawal from a church bank account, and the complaint was politically motivated.

News outlets report Roger Zane Toney was cited by Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies for theft of less than $1,000. Investigators say someone complained he'd removed funds unauthorized from a nonprofit bank account.

Toney acknowledged the ticket in a Facebook post Tuesday, saying he withdrew money from the church where he's a pastor without realizing it had two accounts. He says he mistakenly took out about $430 from the food pantry fund rather than a missionary account, and a complaint was made before he could reimburse the money.

Toney says the complainants wanted him arrested. He called it "dirty politics."