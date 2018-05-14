Louisiana boater dead, father arrested on DWI charge

SORRENTO, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 27-year-old boater is dead and his father is accused of causing his death by driving the boat while intoxicated.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that the boat driven by 53-year-old Patrick White of Sorrento hit a bulkhead as they returned from a trip Sunday morning, apparently throwing 27-year-old Caleb White of Sorrento into the bulkhead.

Enforcement division spokesman Adam Einck says an agent got both men into his own boat, but Caleb White died in an ambulance.

He says Patrick White was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, drunken driving and reckless driving. Vehicular homicide is killing someone by driving a vehicle or boat while intoxicated.

Calls for comment to a number listed as White's did not go through.