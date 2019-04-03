Los Angeles police seek bicycle-riding slasher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a bicyclist who slashes people's faces as he rides past.

Two attacks were reported Monday in the Avalon Boulevard area of South Los Angeles area.

One victim was a man who was standing near a bus stop and the other was a woman about a mile away.

Police say both were hospitalized with severe injuries but are expected to survive.

Similar attacks occurred in the same general area on March 20 and a few miles to the southeast in the city of South Gate on March 27.

Police say the assailant has used an unknown type of "edged weapon" and was last seen on a black and green mountain bike.