Longview police arrest teens after fireworks thrown at car

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Two teenage boys were arrested after allegedly throwing firecrackers at a car, hitting the driver in the face.

The Daily News reports that Longview police received a call around 3:15 p.m. from a male driver who said he had been hit in the face by poprocks that teenagers had thrown at his car, Detective Sgt. Chris Blanchard said Wednesday.

The driver said the firecrackers caused him to swerve and almost have an accident. He didn't report any injuries.

He followed the car and called police.

Blanchard says there were six juveniles in the white Ford Explorer— five males and a female ranging in ages from 14 to 16.

They told police they had purchased the fireworks in Longview and were heading to the Kelso Dairy Queen, which is where police stopped them.

