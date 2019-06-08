Long Island man sentenced to 2 years in stock scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in a stock scam that targeted elderly victims.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Emin Cohen artificially pumped up stock prices while cold-calling investors who each lost as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cohen was sentenced Friday by Judge Johanna Seybert, who ordered him to pay more than $80,000 in forfeiture.

He worked with 15 other suspects for a company in Melville, Long Island, that operated between 2014 and 2017.

Taped to their office wall was a sign that read, "We'll pound the phone and with a little bit of luck, we'll make a ton of money."

Ten of the others charged have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Five still face trial.