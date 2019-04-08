Lobbyist who cooperated in Russia probe asks for probation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington lobbyist initially ensnared in the Russia investigation is asking a federal judge to spare him prison time for unregistered lobbying and participating in a foreign donation scheme involving President Donald Trump's inaugural committee.

Attorneys for W. Samuel Patten say he should be credited for cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and receive probation.

Patten admitted last year that he lobbied in the U.S. on behalf of a Ukrainian political party without registering with the Justice Department.

He also orchestrated a scheme to circumvent the federal ban on foreign donations to inaugural committees. Patten had a straw purchaser front $50,000 for four tickets to the inauguration for a Ukrainian politician.

Patten later lied about it to the Senate intelligence committee. He faces up to five years in prison.