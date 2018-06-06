Little Rock board rejects leniency policy for pot arrests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock officials have rejected a proposed ordinance mandating police officers and prosecutors largely ignore minor marijuana crimes.

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted Tuesday against the proposal that would've made misdemeanor marijuana possession arrests the Police Department's lowest priority.

City Director Ken Richardson says he created the proposal because arrests for low-level marijuana offenses put nonviolent offenders in jail, taking up jail space and wasting taxpayer money.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner spoke against the proposal, saying officers should have the discretion to further investigate marijuana misdemeanors because it could lead to more severe charges.

But many residents say police discretion often depends on the race of the officer and the offender.

Little Rock police made more than 820 marijuana-possession arrests last year, including misdemeanor and felony offenses.