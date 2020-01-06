Little Rock asks judge to stay order to reinstate officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Little Rock has asked a judge to stay his ruling ordering the reinstatement of a white police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a black motorist.

The city late Friday afternoon asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox to stay his order reinstating Officer Charles Starks. Fox last week reversed the city Civil Service Commission's decision upholding Starks' firing over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

The city on Friday filed notice that it was appealing Fox's decision.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.

Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

Fox upheld the commission’s ruling that Starks violated a policy prohibiting officers from voluntarily placing themselves in front of an oncoming vehicle “where deadly force is the probable outcome.” That policy requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path if possible rather than firing a weapon.

But the judge said a 30-day suspension and reduction in salary to an entry level officer are more appropriate sanctions.