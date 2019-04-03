Legislature approves bill to seal DUI records after 7 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Legislature believes that people convicted of drunken driving shouldn't have to have the offense hanging over their heads forever.

The Senate voted 42-2 on Wednesday to seal the court records of convicted drunken drivers if they aren't charged with another DUI or any other crime for seven years. The House passed the bill 89-2 in February. It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

Devils Lake Republican Rep. Dennis Johnson sponsored the bipartisan bill. He says it aims to give convicted drunken drivers who stay out of trouble better odds of getting a job.

The bill does not apply to licensed commercial drivers.