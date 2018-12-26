Legal pot, gas explosions, shark attacks topped news in 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018 file photo, Stephen Mandile, right, an Iraq War veteran from Uxbridge, Mass., is the first to purchase recreational marijuana at the Cultivate dispensary in Leicester, Mass., on the first day of legal sales in Massachusetts. Voters approved it in 2016, but the start of recreational marijuana sales was among the tops stories in the state in 2018. less FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018 file photo, Stephen Mandile, right, an Iraq War veteran from Uxbridge, Mass., is the first to purchase recreational marijuana at the Cultivate dispensary in Leicester, Mass., on the ... more Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Legal pot, gas explosions, shark attacks topped news in 2018 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — 2018 was a year of firsts in Massachusetts.

The first stores east of Colorado selling recreational marijuana opened to great buzz and fanfare. Retail shops began selling legal weed and other cannabis products in Leicester and Northampton, and state regulators said more stores would open in 2019.

Massachusetts' first Las Vegas-style resort casino also welcomed gamblers to a block of downtown Springfield trashed by a massive tornado in 2011.

For the first time, voters sent a black woman to Congress. Ayanna Pressley already had made history as the first African-American on the Boston City Council.

And the commonwealth saw its first fatal shark attack on a person since 1936. It left officials anguishing over how to protect swimmers — and a multimillion-dollar tourism industry.