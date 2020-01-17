Leavenworth murder trial postponed after new evidence found

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A murder trial has been postponed for a Leavenworth man charged in the Christmas 2017 shooting death of a Kansas City man.

Ramaun Johnson 32, was scheduled for trial on a felony murder charge on Jan. 27 in Leavenworth County. But District Judge Michael Gibbens granted a defense request for a continuance, The Leavenworth Times reported.

Johnson is charged in the shooting death of Shavar Walker, 33, outside a Leavenworth apartment complex.

Prosecutors allege Walker was killed during a cocaine deal. They allege Johnson was involved in the deal but are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker.

Johnson’s attorney, John Bryant, said in court Wednesday that new evidence has developed, including identification of a possible co-defendant. That suspect has not been charged but Bryant said the developments could change his defense strategy in the case.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd did not oppose the continuance.

A status hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14.