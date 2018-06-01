Leaders of Chicago's Black Souls gang sentence to life

CHICAGO (AP) — Six leaders of Chicago's Black Souls street gang have been sentenced to life in prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included several murders.

A Cook County judge sentenced them Friday following their 2017 conviction under a little-tested state anti-racketeering law.

Claude Snulligan was among those killed. Prosecutors say the gang killed him in 2012 for cooperating with an investigation about a Black Souls drug operation on Chicago's West Side. He was fatally shot in the head after refusing $3,000 to stop working with investigators.

Snulligan's mother, Sarie Campbell, testified Friday, addressing gang leaders about her son. She said outside court that he was upset that the gang's drug dealing made it too dangerous for his daughter to play outside. She called him a hero for not backing down.

Headed to prison are Teron Odum, Cornel Dawson, Duavon Spears, Antwan Davis, Clifton Lmeon and Ulysses Polk.