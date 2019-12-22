Leader of motorcycle gang indicted on federal firearm charge

BOSTON (AP) — A high-ranking member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club from Massachusetts was indicted on a firearm charge, federal prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury indicted Bruce Sartwell, 48, on a sole count of possession of an unregistered firearm on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling's office said in a statement.

Sartwell is the regional president of the Brockton/East Bridgewater Chapter of Outlaws, according to authorities. He was arrested after authorities reportedly found an AR-15 style “ghost gun” at his East Bridgewater home. A “ghost gun” is a firearm without any manufacturing or serial numbers.

As a previously convicted felon, Sartwell is not allowed to possess guns.

Authorities also found firearm manufacturing tools, two firearm silencers, a guide for assembly and disassembly of an AR-15 rifle, 20 knives and a black powder handgun, according to legal filings.

According to a Department of Homeland Security affidavit, the Outlaws are currently involved in a “violent feud” with the Hells Angels, another motorcycle club.

A different Outlaws member fatally shot a member of a Hells Angels affiliate group in Fall River on Sept. 13, according to the affidavit. The suspected gunman was arrested for murder.

A public defender for Sartwell declined to comment Friday, The Boston Globe reported.

Sartwell is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 3 in U.S. District Court in Boston.