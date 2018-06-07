Leader of corrupt Baltimore police unit to be sentenced

BALTIMORE (AP) — An ex-leader of a rogue Baltimore police unit is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court.

Former Gun Trace Task Force leader Sgt. Wayne Jenkins pleaded guilty in January to charges including racketeering and robbery. His plea agreement calls for a sentence of 20 to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced Thursday. The plea agreement details how Jenkins stole drugs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, entered homes illegally and falsified records, among other misdeeds.

Three former officers who were also part of the corrupt task force are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday and Friday.

In May, U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced former Sgt. Thomas Allers to 15 years in prison. Allers was the first former member of the gun task force to be sentenced.