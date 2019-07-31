Lawyers-turned-judges support woman in citizenship appeal

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire judges who were lawyers for a woman convicted of lying about her role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship are willing to testify on her behalf as she appeals her case.

Beatrice Munyenyezi (moon-yehn-YEH'-zee) received a 10-year prison sentence in 2013. She was found guilty of lying about her role as a commander of a roadblock where Tutsis were singled out for slaughter. She also denied affiliation with any political party, despite her husband's leadership role in the extremist Hutu party.

She requested a new trial based on a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting the government's ability to strip U.S. citizenship from immigrants for lying during the naturalization process.

The judges said in court documents Tuesday if the decision were law then, the verdict might've been different.